What's the story

The much-awaited third part of the hit Hindi film franchise, Mardaani 3, will be released on February 27, 2026.

The announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday.

The movie will once again see Rani Mukerji reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop who takes on evil forces.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has worked as an assistant director on Fan and Sultan, among other movies.