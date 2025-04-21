Shivani Roy is back! 'Mardaani 3' releases in February 2026
What's the story
The much-awaited third part of the hit Hindi film franchise, Mardaani 3, will be released on February 27, 2026.
The announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday.
The movie will once again see Rani Mukerji reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop who takes on evil forces.
The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has worked as an assistant director on Fan and Sultan, among other movies.
Release timing
'Mardaani 3' to premiere during Holi week
The release date of Mardaani 3 has been carefully chosen to be in time for Holi festivities, which will be celebrated on March 4.
The timing is symbolic of the film's theme, pitting Shivani's goodness against dark, evil forces.
Mukerji's fierce, determined first look from the film has also been unveiled, piquing the curiosity of fans.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement poster
The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.#RaniMukerji | #AbhirajMinawala pic.twitter.com/biGu3v4TZ9— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 21, 2025
Storyline
'Mardaani 3' continues franchise's tradition of tackling social issues
Continuing its tradition of tackling socially relevant issues, Mardaani 3 will be a reflection of the times, much like its predecessors.
The first part (directed by Pradeep Sarkar) dealt with human trafficking, while the second (helmed by Gopi Puthran) explored a dangerous serial rapist challenging the system.
The third installment will probably dive into another dark yet important theme.
Film description
Mukerji describes 'Mardaani 3' as 'dark, deadly, brutal'
Mukerji has called the upcoming film "dark, deadly, and brutal."
The film is currently on the floors.
After shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Mumbai's Vile Parle, the team has moved to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri for the next leg of shooting, per Bollywood Hungama.
Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, released in 2023.