Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film may get delayed to May 2026
What's the story
Jr NTR's much-anticipated film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon, will likely be delayed to May 8, 2026, OTTplay reported.
The action drama marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director.
The team was initially aiming for a Sankranthi release in January 2026, but due to extended shooting schedules, has shifted focus to a summer release.
Production update
'Dragon' filming begins with an elaborate action sequence
The shooting of Dragon started in Bangalore, with a three-week schedule in Mangalore. The makers have set up a magnificent set for it.
NTR will be seen in a lean look in the movie.
Rukmini Vasanth has been roped in as the female lead, and the report adds that another popular female actor will also have a pivotal role.
The film is being made on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
Future ventures
Take a look at NTR's upcoming projects
Apart from Dragon, NTR is also gearing up for the release of War 2, which releases on August 14, 2025.
The film also stars Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan in key roles.
In addition to that, he will also be seen in Devara 2, a sequel to Koratala Siva's Devara, released last year.