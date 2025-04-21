Justin Bieber's 'worrying behavior' at Coachella sparks concerns among fans
What's the story
Fans of pop star Justin Bieber have raised alarm over the singer's behavior during the second weekend of Coachella 2025.
A viral video, doing the rounds on TikTok and X, showed the Peaches singer seemingly smoking a joint at an invite-only party near the music festival in Indio, California.
In the video, Bieber was seen hunched over and bobbing his head to his 2015 song What Do You Mean?.
Fan reactions
'I'm sorry but he doesn't look OK'
The Grammy winner's video footage at the Friday Nights in the Desert party sent fans into a frenzy.
One of them wrote, "I'm sorry but he doesn't look OK, he's not just 'having fun,' he's definitely under some hard influence."
Another fan wrote, "He needs better friends by [his] side."
Another TikTok user claimed, "Poor guy, I don't understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help."
Twitter Post
Netizens claimed Bieber was being forced to dance
🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members while on drugs at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/htliqvkfG4— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 21, 2025
Twitter Post
Wife Hailey was seen taking Bieber's younger siblings away
i kinda feel bad for #her!? because she had to take justin’s little brother out of there because his junkie brother was doing drugs next to him 😭 like girl stand up pic.twitter.com/9ZA7CQZ3zp— ً (@ultravlcz) April 20, 2025
Past incidents
Bieber's troubling behavior has been a recurring issue
Notably, this isn't the first time Bieber's behavior has raised concerns.
In February, he swayed and smiled at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles.
Days later, his representative dismissed drug use allegations as "exhausting and pitiful."
However, even his friends and former colleagues are reportedly worried about his mental health.
An ex-team member told the Hollywood Reporter, "Seeing him disintegrate like this...it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose."
Insider's claim
'There's no one protecting him'
An anonymous insider told the Hollywood Reporter, "He's lost. There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."
However, in response to these concerns, Bieber's representative told Page Six, "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed—and clearly ill-informed—'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."