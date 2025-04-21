What's the story

Fans of pop star Justin Bieber have raised alarm over the singer's behavior during the second weekend of Coachella 2025.

A viral video, doing the rounds on TikTok and X, showed the Peaches singer seemingly smoking a joint at an invite-only party near the music festival in Indio, California.

In the video, Bieber was seen hunched over and bobbing his head to his 2015 song What Do You Mean?.