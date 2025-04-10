What's the story

Jillian Shriner, the wife of Scott Shriner, the bassist of rock band Weezer, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Tuesday (local time).

This happened when LAPD was searching for three hit-and-run suspects, not involving the couple, in Los Angeles's Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Shriner was reportedly found in her front yard with a pistol and allegedly pointed it at officers when they asked her to drop it.