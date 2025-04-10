Weezer bassist's wife shot, arrested for attempted murder by LAPD
Jillian Shriner, the wife of Scott Shriner, the bassist of rock band Weezer, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Tuesday (local time).
This happened when LAPD was searching for three hit-and-run suspects, not involving the couple, in Los Angeles's Eagle Rock neighborhood.
Shriner was reportedly found in her front yard with a pistol and allegedly pointed it at officers when they asked her to drop it.
Shooting incident
The LAPD report says that after Shriner refused to drop the weapon and pointed it toward the officers, they opened fire, hitting her in the shoulder.
Thereafter, she fled into her home but reemerged after an hour.
She was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No officers or members of the public were harmed during the incident, the LAPD report said.
Charges
Even though Shriner (51) had nothing to do with the hit-and-run case, she was later booked for attempted murder.
From the Shriners's house, a 9mm handgun was recovered, the LAPD said.
The report further revealed that at least one of the hit-and-run suspects had broken into their home, and Shriner opened fire on them.
Coachella performance
Scott, who became a member of Weezer in 2001, is set to perform at Coachella on Saturday (April 12) in the festival's first weekend.
However, it is still unclear if Shriner's arrest will impact the band's performance at the premiere California music festival.
The couple has been married for about 20 years and has two adopted children.
Shriner is also the author of two bestselling memoirs: Some Girls: My Life in a Harem (2010) and Everything You Ever Wanted (2015).