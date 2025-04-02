What's the story

Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are coming together for an action film titled Ganga Ram, Bollywood Hungama reports.

The film, which is being developed in-house by Khan's Salman Khan Films (SKF), will have both actors in titular roles.

An insider revealed, "When Salman's team told the one-line to Sanjay, he was also more than excited to partner and join forces with Salman on a two-hero film."