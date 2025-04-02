Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's next film titled 'Ganga Ram'
What's the story
Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are coming together for an action film titled Ganga Ram, Bollywood Hungama reports.
The film, which is being developed in-house by Khan's Salman Khan Films (SKF), will have both actors in titular roles.
An insider revealed, "When Salman's team told the one-line to Sanjay, he was also more than excited to partner and join forces with Salman on a two-hero film."
Production details
'Ganga Ram' aims to attract audiences with its star power
The film will be helmed by Krish Ahir, a debutant who has assisted on a few SKF-produced movies for the last five years.
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Ganga Ram aims to bring in the mass audience to the big screen like never before, as it would celebrate the two giants - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt - together."
The film will likely go on floors around June-July 2025.
Production plans
SKF seeks additional studio partnership for 'Ganga Ram'
Ganga Ram will be produced by SKF, and Salman and his team are already on the lookout for another studio to join hands with.
This will ensure a lavish production budget and high-quality visuals for the film.
The insider further revealed, "The tale is loaded with macho elements, and both of them have Alpha Male characteristics."