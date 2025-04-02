Kunal Kamra shares Ghibli-style tweet amid Eknath Shinde joke row
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed himself in a political controversy. The storm brewed after he took a dig at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent show.
At least three cases have been registered against him.
But there's no stopping Kamra. He posted an old show clip on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday, he shared a Ghibli-style AI image visualizing a joke.
This comes after he received a third summons from the Mumbai Police over his remarks.
Video share
The art takes users to his comedy clip's YouTube link
Known for his sharp wit, Kamra took to X/Twitter to share a link to his show with a Ghibli-style AI-generated image visualizing a joke he cracked during the show.
This wasn't the first time Kamra landed in hot water for his remarks. He has locked horns with judges, news anchors, and political parties in the past.
Further, Kamra has refused to apologize for his contentious remark.
Twitter Post
Check out the post
Time Machine - https://t.co/0qPcCRIv6Mpic.twitter.com/DhQSTVbFVm— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 2, 2025
Show controversy
Kamra's 'Naya Bharat' show sparked controversy
The controversy started when Kamra took a jibe at Shinde's political career during his 45-minute-long show, Naya Bharat.
The show, recorded in February, was uploaded on Kamra's YouTube channel on March 23.
His comments drew strong reactions from Shiv Sainiks, resulting in legal action threats from Shiv Sena.
Subsequently, some Shiv Sena workers vandalized the venue where the show was recorded.
Legal proceedings
Kamra's refusal to appear for police questioning
Despite being summoned twice, Kamra had failed to join the investigation, following which a Khar Police team visited his residence in Mumbai's Mahim area.
The police were reportedly checking if he would show up for questioning.
Reacting to this development, Kamra said it was a waste of time and resources as he has not lived in his Mahim house for 10 years.
Legal relief
Kamra granted interim anticipatory bail by Madras High Court
Notably, Kamra was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court last week.
Justice Sunder Mohan issued a notice to the Khar Police and posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.
The court had earlier granted him bail on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.
Artist silencing
Kamra's critique of attempts to silence artists
Amid the controversy, Kamra also shared a scathing criticism of what he claims is how artists are silenced through outrage, intimidation, and institutional pressure.
In his post titled 'How to Kill an Artist Democratically,' Kamra detailed a "step-by-step guide" to silencing artists democratically.
He listed several alleged tactics used by the ruling dispensation to suppress free expression, including creating outrage to stop brands from commissioning their work and turning their art into a crime scene.
Twitter Post
Read the tweet
How to kill an Artist “Democratically” pic.twitter.com/9ESc9MZfWr— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 1, 2025