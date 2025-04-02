What's the story

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed himself in a political controversy. The storm brewed after he took a dig at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent show.

At least three cases have been registered against him.

But there's no stopping Kamra. He posted an old show clip on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday, he shared a Ghibli-style AI image visualizing a joke.

This comes after he received a third summons from the Mumbai Police over his remarks.