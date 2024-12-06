Summarize Simplifying... In short After being sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Fadnavis pledged a stable, people-oriented government, focusing on "politics of change" rather than revenge.

He plans to continue the Ladki Bahin Yojana, increasing the monthly stipend for eligible women, and dismissed rumors of Shinde's discontent over not being made CM.

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday

Fadnavis's 'not revenge' message after taking oath as Maharashtra CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:58 am Dec 06, 202409:58 am

What's the story Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan and officiated by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries including top industrialists and Bollywood personalities attended the event.

Post-oath address

Fadnavis promises stable government, politics of change

Addressing the media after his swearing-in, Fadnavis promised a stable government for the next five years. He stressed that his administration would focus on "politics of change and not revenge." The chief minister hoped Maharashtra wouldn't see further political upheavals like those witnessed from 2019 to 2022. During this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance broke, and Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Government focus

Fadnavis assures people-oriented, transparent government

Fadnavis assured his government would be people-oriented, transparent, and focused on rapid development. He also confirmed Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue with plans to increase the monthly stipend from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 for eligible women. A special session of Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled from December 7 to 9 in Mumbai to elect a new assembly speaker. The new cabinet will be expanded before the winter session of state legislature in Nagpur later this month.

Cabinet expansion

Fadnavis dismisses suggestions of Shinde's discontent

Though Fadnavis didn't mention who would get important portfolios such as home and finance, he said they would stay with his government. He rubbished rumors that Shinde was miffed for not being made CM again. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by 40,000 people, including 1,000 women beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme. Security was tight with over 4,000 police personnel deployed at Azad Maidan. Special arrangements were made for traffic management around the venue.