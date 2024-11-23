Summarize Simplifying... In short Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad, who was trailing in the Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha elections, have raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

They questioned the 99% battery charge of EVMs used all day and alleged manipulation in the later rounds of voting, demanding a recount.

Despite their concerns, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in Maharashtra with victories in 225 out of 288 seats.

Fahad Ahmad is trailing in the Anushakti Nagar constituency

Swara Bhasker questions EVMs as husband Fahad Ahmad trails

By Snehil Singh 04:51 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Actor Swara Bhasker has alleged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) manipulation in the Maharashtra Assembly elections after her husband, Fahad Ahmad, lagged in the Anushakti Nagar constituency battle. Despite leading initially, Ahmad, a candidate from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, is now trailing Sana Malik of Ajit Pawar's NCP faction by over 3,000 votes as counting nears completion.

EVM concerns

Bhasker questions EVM battery levels

Bhasker took to social media to voice her concerns over the EVMs used in the later rounds of voting. She particularly questioned how machines used all day could still have a 99% battery charge. "In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead," she wrote on X.

Recount demand

Ahmad echoes Bhasker's concerns, demands recount

Ahmad also took to social media to express his concerns, alleging manipulation and demanding a recount of rounds 16 to 19. He alleged that he was leading till round 16 before a sudden shift in Malik's favor happened. The election results have indicated a massive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra, with them leading in 225 out of 288 seats.