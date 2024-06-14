In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a third term after his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The new cabinet includes representatives from various social groups, but lacks Muslim representation, with the previous minority affairs minister's position now filled by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The US has praised the election, but refrained from commenting on concerns about religious insecurity.

US State Department refrains from commenting on representation of Muslims in Parliament

US praises India's historic election; dodges question by Pakistani reporter

By Chanshimla Varah 11:46 am Jun 14, 202411:46 am

What's the story The United States once again praised the recent Lok Sabha elections in India, calling them the largest exercise of electoral franchise in any country in history. He was responding to a question on the recent election results and representation on Muslims in the Indian parliament. Miller, however, refrained from responding to such a question asserting that this is for the people of India to decide. "For specific results of that election, it's just not something we comment on," he said.

Democratic appreciation

US spokesperson praises India's electoral exercise

Miller's remarks were also in response to a query from a Pakistani reporter who suggested that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to transform India into a Hindu state, causing other religions to feel insecure." "I am just not going to comment on the Indian elections other than what we have said before, which is the electoral matters are matters for the Indian people to decide," he said.

Modi

BJP forms government with help of allies

Last week, Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for the third consecutive time after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. It won 293 seats out of the 543-member lower house, while the BJP secured just 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark needed to form a government.

Election triumph

No Muslim representation in Modi 3.0 cabinet

Along with PM Modi, 71 MPs were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers. The new council of ministers includes 10 Dalits, 27 from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 21 from the "upper" castes, five from tribal groups, and five representing religious minorities. However, there are no Muslims. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was the minority affairs minister in the previous term, but he resigned in 2022 when his term in the Rajya Sabha ended, and BJP leader Smriti Irani took his position.