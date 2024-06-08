Next Article

JD(U) to secure two cabinet portfolios, TDP 4

By Chanshimla Varah 05:18 pm Jun 08, 202405:18 pm

What's the story The Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, will be getting two portfolios in the new cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported, citing sources. The party has proposed senior leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur for these positions. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on the other hand, will be getting four portfolios. This decision was made during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting to decide on cabinet berths ahead of the government's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Candidate proposal

JD(U) and TDP propose candidates for Cabinet positions

Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar's Munger, while Thakur, who is the son of Bharat Ratna receipient Karpoori Thakur, is a Rajya Sabha MP. After winning 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP reportedly sought four posts, including that of parliamentary speaker, while JD(U) requested two cabinet positions. The JD(U) won 12 of the 16 seats it contested in Bihar.

Power negotiations

Key allies seek significant posts in Modi's Cabinet

Kumar and Naidu had emerged as kingmakers after Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority in the elections. The BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 mark needed to form the government. The support of four allies—the TDP (16 seats), JD (U) (12), Shiv Sena (7), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (5)—helped the BJP-led NDA secure 293 seats.