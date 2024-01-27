Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal has been summoned four times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the liquor policy case. He has skipped them all, terming it "illegal" and a "political conspiracy." He has also questioned the timing of the summons, given that the general elections are likely only months away. Kejriwal said that the only aim of the summons was to arrest him. Notably, the opposition has often accused the ED of working at the behest of the ruling BJP government.

Details

AAP MLAs refused BJP's offer, Kejriwal claims

Kejriwal alleged that, while the BJP claimed that 21 MLAs had been approached, the party's information revealed that seven MLAs had been contacted. All of them rejected the BJP's offer, he added. He wrote, "In the last nine years, they have hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not have any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly united. This time also, these people will fail in their nefarious intentions."

What Next?

Alleged tape-recorded conversation between BJP leader, AAP MLA

Furthermore, the AAP claims to have a recorded conversation between a BJP leader and an AAP MLA as proof of the alleged poaching attempt. Delhi Minister Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to create political unrest in Delhi, stating, "Where the BJP can't win polls, they keep on attempting to topple the elected government." She cited examples of governments being toppled in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Facts

Allegations surface amid reports of Bihar CM joining BJP-led NDA

Kejriwal's allegations come amid reports of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kumar was one of the architects of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections. His changing alliance once again could have a domino effect on INDIA bloc as the AAP in Punjab and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have also decided to contest the elections solo.