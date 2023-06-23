Politics

Decided to fight 2024 together, next meeting in Shimla: Nitish

Decided to fight 2024 together, next meeting in Shimla: Nitish

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 23, 2023 | 04:46 pm 1 min read

After a meeting of around 16 Opposition parties in Patna on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar called the meeting positive and said that the parties have decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together. The next Opposition meeting will be held in Shimla, he added. Several Opposition leaders from across the country were present at the meeting.

Glad Congress accepted they can't defeat PM Modi alone: BJP

Share this timeline