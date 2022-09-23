Politics

Lalu, Nitish to meet Sonia Gandhi to bolster Opposition unity

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 23, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

In his last visit to Delhi, Nitish Kumar had met Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav among others.

In an attempt to strengthen Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 General Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday evening. The leaders had met last at an Iftaar in 2015 prior to the Bihar elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last month, the JD(U) broke away from the BJP only to return to power after forming an alliance with RJD, Congress, and left parties — which has been dubbed Mahagathbandhan 2.0.

Gearing up for the General Elections, RJD and JD(U) have been attacking the BJP and pitching for Opposition unity.

Kumar has been meeting leaders in an attempt to strengthen the opposition.

Information Kumar met Rahul earlier this month

Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi when he visited Delhi earlier this month. Sonia Gandhi had gone abroad for medical treatment at that time. Yadav said on Wednesday that he would meet Rahul Gandhi after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the coming weeks, Yadav — out on bail in fodder scam cases — will go to Singapore for a kidney transplant.

Twitter Post Yadav's clarion call to the Opposition

Patna, Bihar | In 2024, we will throw the BJP govt out of power...I will go to Delhi with Nitish Kumar meet Sonia Gandhi soon also meet Rahul Gandhi after he returns from his yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the RJD state council meeting pic.twitter.com/GW3TwUFyqx — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Statement BJP disturbing communal harmony to hide real issues: Yadav

Former Union minister and Bihar CM, Yadav blamed the BJP of disturbing communal harmony to hide the real issues faced by people, adding that many political parties had compromised with the BJP but he never did. He said that a united Opposition would overthrow the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. Yadav has been unwell since he was jailed in 2018.

Rally Amit Shah's rallies in Bihar, first after BJP-JD(U) split

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address political rallies in the Seemanchal region of Bihar on Friday and Saturday, he said that people needed to be alert as BJP leaders would provoke communal tension. The coalition government led by Kumar will conduct at least three rallies in the region — which has a significant Muslim population — following Shah's visit.