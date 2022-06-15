India

Bihar: Veterinarian forcibly married on pretext of treating sick animal

Jun 15, 2022

A veterinarian in Bihar's Begusarai, called to check a sick animal, was kidnapped by three people and forcibly married on Tuesday. A relative of the victim said the veterinarian was called around 12 pm to check on a sick animal after which he was kidnapped. Following the incident, the father of the veterinarian lodged a complaint with the police.

Context Why does this story matter?

Groom kidnapping or 'Pakadwa Vivah' is a common practice in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

In 'Pakadwa Vivah,' potential bachelors are forced to marry while being held at 'gunpoint.'

The potential grooms with financial and social security are mostly targeted and kidnapped by the bride's family, and often beaten into submission.

Details Strict action will be taken: Police

The victim's relative said after the veterinarian was mysteriously kidnapped, everyone in the house was worried and informed the police. "The father of the boy (veterinarian) had given a written complaint to the police. We have asked the police officials to conduct an investigation into the matter," said Yogendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Begusarai. "Strict action will be taken," he added.

Incidents Similar incident was reported a few years ago

A few years ago, a similar incident took place in Bihar involving an engineer, which made headlines. Vinod Kumar (29), a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant, was thrashed and forced to wed a woman in Pandarak area in Patna. At that time, videos of Kumar, dressed as a groom and begging for the rituals to be stopped, went viral on social media.