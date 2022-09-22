Politics

After Rahul's 'one man, one post' rebuke, Gehlot's new stand

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 22, 2022, 08:06 pm 3 min read

Reports say that Gehlot was keen on keeping the CM post but may now have to offer it to his rival, Sachin Pilot.

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday clarified that the party hopes to stand by its "one person, one post" rule. The comments by the Wayanad MP are most likely a public rebuke to Ashok Gehlot, who had hoped to continue as the Rajasthan chief minister even if elected as the party president in the next month's elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party will hold presidential elections in October and, in all likelihood, may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

While Gehlot is being viewed as the 'Gandhi family' candidate, others, such as the 'G-23 dissenter' Shashi Tharoor, will also file their nominations.

The elections have reignited the wheels of action in Congress, which has been best by internal strife for months.

Comments What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Speaking to the press on day 14 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, "We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that the commitment will be maintained." He was referring to the 'one man, one post' rule passed by the party in Udaipur's Chintan Shivir. Later, Gehlot, the leading candidate for INC president, backed down from his demand for a "double role".

Dual Post After public rebuke, Gehlot falls in line

According to NDTV, soon after Gandhi's 'public remand', Gehlot agreed to fall in line. On Wednesday, before meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot had said, "One person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president. I will do anything that benefits the party, one post, two posts or three posts." He will also be meeting Rahul Gandhi in Kerala on Thursday.

Information Pilot may become next CM

Reports say that Gehlot was keen on keeping the CM post but may now have to offer it to his rival, Sachin Pilot, who walked with Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday. An influential leader, Pilot almost brought down Gehlot's government in 2020.

Gandhi, who resigned as the president after an embarrassing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that the position represents India's belief system. Offering advice to the various contenders for the post, Gandhi added, "You are taking on a position which is historic...It is not just an organizational post, it is an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India."

Twitter Post What did RaGa say?

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi, on being asked about a piece of advice he'd give to next Cong chief says, "you're taking on a historic position that defines a particular view of India. Congress chief is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system vision of India." pic.twitter.com/n4oTOX38HX — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Elections Congress president election to be held in October

The elections for Congress president are scheduled on October 17, despite speculation that a Gandhi family member would be re-elected. Party members can submit nominations from September 24 through September 30. The results will be announced on October 19, two days after the voting closes. Congress also made substantial modifications to its own election procedures last week.