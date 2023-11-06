Central government team to evaluate Mumbai's air quality

09:41 pm Nov 06, 2023

A central government team is set to visit Mumbai soon as the city continues to battle the worsening air quality. The team will evaluate the Maharashtra capital city's air quality and the state government's efforts to combat air pollution, NDTV reported. The air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai has remained in the moderate to poor categories (ranging from 150-200) of late, posing severe health risks to the public. On Monday, it was recorded at 182, which is considered unhealthy.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has been reeling under poor air quality for months. In October, Mumbai's suburb of Vile Parle recorded an AQI of 411, indicating "severe" air pollution. The pollution has been attributed to several causes, mainly dust from construction sites and roads, unclean fuel in restaurants, and the burning of solid waste and garbage. Maharashtra's Public Health Department has asked all districts to draw up an action plan to combat air pollution.

BMC takes action against violators

Amid the deteriorating AQI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against builders and contractors violating air pollution control rules. Notices have been sent even to those involved in projects like the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, worth approximately Rs. 6,000 crore. Reportedly, PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter) levels have increased significantly since 2019, with a 54.2% rise in 2020. Though there were marginal decreases in 2021 and 2022, a 42.1% jump was witnessed in 2023.

Comprehensive plan to tackle air pollution in Mumbai

Mumbai authorities have created a comprehensive plan to tackle air pollution. The action plan involves installing vehicle-mounted air filters on 350 government buses, virtual chimneys at traffic congestion hotspots, and air purification systems in some public gardens. BMC authorities have also ordered 30 sprinkler-mounted vehicles. Additionally, they have instructed industries to increase their chimney heights.

Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance of issue

Last week, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the air pollution issue following a public interest litigation (PIL) on the same. The plea asserted that the rising pollutants in the air led to a significant increase in the number of individuals falling ill, particularly with pulmonary infections. On Monday, it ordered a suspension of all construction activities in the city till Diwali while setting a time limit for bursting firecrackers.

North India continues to face severe pollution levels

Meanwhile, Delhi and several other parts of North India continue to face severe air pollution levels. The national capital has reported an AQI of over 400 for five consecutive days, with a thick, toxic haze covering the entire city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi earlier launched the Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution caused by vehicles, biomass burning, and other activities.