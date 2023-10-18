5 convicted in journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case

By Prateek Talukdar

Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday convicted all five accused in the 2008 murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday convicted all five accused in the 2008 murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, PTI reported. The 25-year-old journalist working with India Today was shot dead in her car while returning home from work at 3:30am in South Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg. The court asked the state to file an affidavit stating the socio-economic condition of the convicts.

4 convicted under MCOC Act

The court convicted accused Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar, and Baljeet Malik under sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act, while convicting the fifth accused Ajay Sethi for receiving stolen property. Sethi reportedly ran a crime syndicate. Barring Sethi, all four were charged with murder. The police had claimed that Vishwanathan was killed during a robbery.