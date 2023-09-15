Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 15, 2023 | 11:42 am 2 min read

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, IMD forecast more

Substantial downpours and gusty winds swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, triggering waterlogging in numerous parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Delhiites may experience occasional intense rains and strong winds in Delhi-NCR from 9:30am on Friday, with light to moderate rainfall set to continue for the next five days.

IMD warns of intense rain, gusty winds

In its weather forecast, the weather office added that gusty winds with speeds up to 50-70 km/h are also likely over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the weather department said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad during next two hours."

Heavy rain causes mayhem in Delhi

The heavy downpour on Friday morning caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the national capital. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging caused congestion for commuters on Rohtak Road in both carriageways from Rajdhani Park to Tikri Border and vice versa. The traffic police also advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. News agency PTI reported that traffic was disrupted near Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after a tree fell amid the heavy downpour.

Monsoon activity set to intensify

Notably, Delhi experienced a rain deficit in August due to the absence of substantial rainfall in the second half of the month, resulting in above-normal temperatures. However, the Hindustan Times reported that the southwest monsoon is likely to be active over central and eastern India, with widespread rainfall expected until September 21. Normal to above-normal rainfall is anticipated in parts of eastern and northeastern India, the Himalayan foothills, and some parts of east-central and south peninsular India.

