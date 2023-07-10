India

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why is north India facing sudden surge of rainfall

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 10, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

Excessive rainfall activity over the last week has raised the amount of rainfall received in the entire country by 2%

After registering a 10% deficiency in rainfall across India till the end of June, excessive rainfall activity in the west coast and northern states over the last week has raised the amount of rainfall received in the country by 2%. Moreover, 22 people died across north India amid flash floods and landslides. So, what is behind the sudden surge in rainfall? Let's find out!

Western disturbance interacting with monsoon trough caused heavy rains

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the heightened activity is a result of a western disturbance interacting with the monsoon trough. He added that the rainfall deficit has been covered now, predicting good rainfall this month. The downpour in northern states will gradually reduce from Tuesday onward, he said, adding that the last nine days witnessed 24% excess rainfall for July.

East, northeast, peninsular areas still rain-deficient

Although Mohapatra said the rainfall deficit has been covered, the IMD on Sunday said northwest India experienced 59% excess rainfall and central India 4%. Meanwhile, the monsoon showers remained deficient by 23% over peninsular India and by 17% over east and northeast India.

Impact of climate change on monsoon: M Rajeevan

Separately, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Rajeevan, said the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh have similar conditions to the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. He called it a reminder of the important impacts of climate change on the monsoon. "It rains fewer hours, but when it rains, it rains very heavily," he tweeted, calling for the improvement of the forewarning systems.

'Global warming increased moisture, hills more susceptible to heavy rainfall'

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's climate scientist, Roxy Mathew Koll, said the hilly areas and their surroundings, such as the Himalayan foothills and the Western Ghats, are particularly susceptible to heavy rains and landslides. Global warming has led to an increase in moisture, which the hills stop and lift—the phenomenon known as orographic lifting—and ultimately comes down as heavy showers.

