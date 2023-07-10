India

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail extended on medical grounds

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 10, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

Jain was arrested by the ED in May last year

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds until further orders, reported ANI. Notably, the court granted the former Delhi minister six weeks of interim bail on May 26 after he slipped inside the bathroom in Tihar Jail and was admitted to the ICU at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Jain reportedly lost 33kg in prison

Jain, who has been lodged in prison since May last year, collapsed at the prison due to dizziness. He also complained of breathing problems. His bail plea said he had lost 33kg of weight and was on the surgery list for vertebrae. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he should have been examined by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel.

Jain was arrested in money laundering case

The ED arrested Jain on money laundering charges in connection with a case related to hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based company. According to the agency, during 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, firms allegedly owned and controlled by him illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore through the hawala network from shell companies. The case was first filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

