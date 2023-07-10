India

Bihar: Woman beaten to death, private parts mutilated

Bihar: Woman beaten to death, private parts mutilated

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 10, 2023 | 11:07 am 2 min read

Bihar woman beaten to death, police probe underway

In a shocking incident, a woman in the Khagaria district of Bihar was reportedly beaten to death and brutalized over an alleged land dispute. According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, the incident took place in Mehandipur village on Saturday evening. The victim was sowing paddy in her field when four bike-borne individuals attacked her.

Police provide details on gruesome murder

As per the police, eyewitnesses said that the accused men attacked the 45-year-old victim with a knife and gouged her eyes out. "Four people on two bikes beat up the woman while she was working in the farm, gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue, and mutilated her private parts. She died on the spot," a cop was quoted as saying.

Victim's family names neighbors as prime suspects: Sources

The family members of the victim, meanwhile, accused five of their neighbors—Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Mahendra Singh, Shyam Kumar Singh, and Fulungi Singh—of being the perpetrators. Speaking about the bone-chilling murder, Station House Officer (SHO) Amlesh Kumar alleged that the nature of the murder implies that the killers had "deep-rooted hatred" against the 45-year-old victim.

FIR filed against all five accused under IPC sections: Details

While confirming that an FIR has been filed in the incident, sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar said, "Police have lodged an FIR against all five accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (for murder)." "A search operation has been launched to nab the accused who have been absconding since the incident took place on Saturday," added Kumar.

Incident triggered massive protests in Mehandipur

The incident sparked protests in the village, as locals blocked National Highway 31 and refused to cremate the victim's body until the accused were nabbed. However, the villagers later agreed to withdraw their agitation after the police assured them of strict action. So far, accused Mahendra's son, Rahul Kumar Singh, has been detained in the case for interrogation by the police.

5-year-old shot dead by neighbor in Bihar's Sihma: Report

In another incident in Bihar, a five-year-old boy was reportedly shot dead while he was playing with his friends in Sihma village in the state's Samastipur district. According to the news outlet News Nine, police officials confirmed that the murder was the result of an ongoing land dispute between the victim's family and one of their neighbors.

Share this timeline