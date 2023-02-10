India

Gurugram couple, who reportedly tortured minor help, lose their jobs

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 10, 2023, 11:17 am 3 min read

The couple from Gurugram, arrested for allegedly torturing and sexually abusing their minor domestic help, have been fired from their respective jobs. The insurance company where the husband was employed and the public relations agency where his wife worked officially announced their sacking on social media. On Thursday, police launched a search for the Delhi-based placement agency that provided the girl to the couple.

Why does this story matter?

Based on an activist's Twitter post about the girl, a joint unit of Sakhi, a one-stop crisis center, and the police rescued the minor from New Colony on Tuesday.

Later, an FIR was also filed by Sakhi center head Pinky Malik against the couple.

The Gurugram couple reportedly abused the girl for months, using blades, sticks, and hot tongs, according to PTI.

Details on the arrested couple

The couple, identified as 29-year-old Kamaljeet Kaur and 30-year-old Manish Khattar, is a resident of Gurugram's New Colony. Khattar is a resident of Gurugram, but his wife is reportedly a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, per police. While Kaur is in jail, her husband is on a two-day police remand.

Media Mantra, Max Life announces sacking of accused couple

"We are shocked to learn about the human rights and child abuse allegations against Kamaljeet Kaur. The company has terminated her services with immediate effect," Media Mantra tweeted. "Max Life believes in upholding a high level of ethical and moral conduct at all times. We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect," said the company Khattar worked for on Twitter.

Tweet confirming Kaur's sacking

Tweet confirming Khattar's sacking

Victim is 17 years old and not 14: Report

According to the FIR, the victim girl hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand and was hired via a placement agency. The minor girl is 17 years old and not 14, as informed previously by a police official, PTI reported. The victim has revealed the accused couple confined her at their home and did not allow her to speak to her family.

Couple hired minor girl to look after their daughter: Police

Per the FIR, Kaur used to strip the victim girl naked and hurt her in her private parts. The 17-year-old was rescued in critical condition and has been hospitalized. The accused couple reportedly hired the victim five months ago to care for their three-and-a-half-year-old child.

Deeply anguished at the act of child torture: CM Soren

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office vowed to provide total assistance to rehabilitate the victim girl. "CM Hemant Soren is deeply anguished at this inhuman act of child torture that's come to light. NCPCR & CMO Haryana are kindly requested to take due note of this matter with utmost importance & provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family," it tweeted.

FIR registered against couple under multiple IPC Sections

At New Colony police station, an FIR was lodged against the couple under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Here's how a Twitter post triggered the probe

The matter came to light after an NGO based out of Gurugram contacted the police after an activist's Twitter post on the victim girl's condition went viral on social media. In the series of pictures posted by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, the girl can be seen with multiple burn marks and bruises on her arms, lips, cheeks, and forehead.

Bone-chilling photos of the victim girl

