Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Pulwama

Feb 26, 2023

Kashmiri Pandit shot to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A Kashmiri Pandit was allegedly shot and killed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, in what is believed to be the latest targeted civilian killing in the region. According to reports, the terrorists opened fire on one Sanjay Sharma while he was on his way to a local market. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Armed guard in village, area cordoned off: Kashmir Police

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Sharma reportedly worked as a security guard at a J&K bank.

Visuals from the hospital

Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma from Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow: Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/cX5m9LaXdf — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Victim was resident of Achan in south Kashmir: Police

The victim, a 40-year-old native of Achan in the region of south Kashmir, was at a local market at about 11:00 am when the incident occurred, according to the police. Following the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, by terrorists in J&K's Budgam district last year, Kashmiri Pandits have been demonstrating against the government over the subject of rehabilitation.

Kashmiri Pandits demanding relocation to Jammu for months now

For months now, the Kashmiri Pandits have been pressing their demand to relocate to Jammu till the "situation in Kashmir improves." Reportedly, after the killing of Bhat at his office in the Budgam region of central Kashmir on May 12, 2022, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits employed in the Kashmir Valley under the prime minister's package reportedly relocated to Jammu.