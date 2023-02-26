India

CBI to question Manish Sisodia today; Arvind Kejriwal fears arrest

Written by Chanshimla Varah Feb 26, 2023, 10:43 am 3 min read

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on Sunday

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on Sunday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. He was summoned by the agency last Sunday, but he requested an extension, citing the Delhi budget exercise. Sisodia is among 15 people charged in the scam, despite not being named in the CBI's chargesheet.

Why does this story matter?

In July, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena requested the CBI to probe irregularities in the issuance of liquor licenses under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Saxena claimed that the liquor policy was altered to favor private liquor players and others "in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest level up to the minister in charge of excise and finance."

Sources say Sisodia will be arrested: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Sisodia, who had been under the CBI's radar for months, would be arrested on Sunday. "The CBI has called Manish Sisodia for questioning. Our sources are saying that he will be arrested on Sunday... It is very sad," Kejriwal earlier said at ABP Network's "Ideas of India" Summit.

God is with you: Kejriwal to Sisodia

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे।

CBI prepared comprehensive list of questions for Sisodia: Reports

The probe agency has prepared a comprehensive set of questions for Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, ahead of Sunday's questioning, reports said. Earlier, the AAP stated that Sisodia would fully cooperate with the CBI investigation, claiming the AAP was a "hardcore honest party" while also expressing concerns that the central investigation agencies may arrest him.

AAP leaders have faced 150-200 lawsuits in 10 years: Atishi

Blasting the Centre for "using" probe agencies against the AAP on Saturday, MLA Atishi said, "In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders." "This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party," she added.

Sisodia leaves for CBI questioning

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves from his residence.



Manish Sisodia is to be questioned by CBI in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/Kz7Qmi0aW3 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

What is the CBI probing in the excise policy case?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: -The excise policy resulted in a massive loss for public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." Last July, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that starting August 1, 2022, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.

Another roadblock for AAP as Sisodia accused of 'spying'

Separately, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved a prosecution sanction against Sisodia last week under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 2015 Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case, putting another stumbling block in the Centre vs AAP squabble. The order, passed on the CBI's request, alleged that Sisodia directed the FBU to spy on different ministries and opposition parties without judicial oversight.