PMLA case: ED files charge sheet against journalist Rana Ayyub

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 13, 2022, 03:00 pm 1 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to a charge sheet, against well-known journalist Rana Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Special Court in Ghaziabad, ANI reported. Officials claimed that she reportedly accumulated donations from the general public in the guise of charity by conducting fund-raising campaigns on 'Ketto', an online crowdfunding platform.

Action ED had attached Rs. 1.77 crore of Ayyub in Feb

In February, the ED also provisionally attached bank deposits worth Rs. 1.77 crore belonging to Ayyub in connection with the PMLA case. According to reports, the action was based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered last year by the UP Police. The FIR had claimed that she received funds for donations from crowdfunding but diverted it for personal expenses.