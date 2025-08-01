Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos on world's richest list

Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the third-richest person in the world. This change comes after an 11% surge in Meta 's stock price, adding about $28.4 billion to Zuckerberg's net worth. As of August 2025, he owns roughly 13% of Meta's stock, which is valued at $268.4 billion. Meanwhile, Bezos is valued at $247.4 billion with a 7% rise in Amazon shares.

Wealth ranking Elon Musk, Oracle's chief remain at top of wealth rankings Despite Zuckerberg's rise, Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with an estimated wealth of $403.5 billion. Larry Ellison, Oracle's chief, is second on the list with an estimated valuation of $306 billion. Zuckerberg now sits third due to his recent financial gains from Meta's stock performance after a 40% jump since hitting its lowest point in April.

Other billionaires Bezos, Google co-founder, and NVIDIA CEO round out top 7 Amazon founder Bezos is fourth on the list, while Google co-founder Larry Page comes fifth with a valuation of $158 billion after a 9% uptick in Alphabet shares. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is sixth with an estimated wealth of $154.8 billion from his 3% stake in the company. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is seventh on the list with an estimated wealth of $150.8 billion after an increase of $11.3 billion.