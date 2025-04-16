What's the story

In 2022, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pitched a radical plan to make Facebook more socially relevant.

The plan was to delete users' friend networks and get them to rebuild their connections from the ground up.

The details emerged during an antitrust trial against the company in Washington DC, where Zuckerberg was testifying.

Here, many emails were introduced as evidence, including the one where he disclosed his "crazy" idea to Meta's top leadership.