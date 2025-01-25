Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces $65B investment in AI
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to invest as much as $65 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) this year.
The massive investment comes as part of a broader strategy to push the company's AI efforts.
As part of this strategy, a 2GW+ data center is being built in Louisiana, which Zuckerberg says could cover a significant portion of Manhattan owing to its size.
Construction
AI data center in Louisiana
The construction of Meta's $10 billion AI data center started in Richland Parish, Louisiana, in December 2024. The project is expected to continue until 2030.
This facility is one of the several that Meta started last year to support its open-source large language model, Llama.
Zuckerberg expects to end the year with over 1.3 million GPUs and massively expand the company's AI team.
Future
Zuckerberg's vision for Meta AI in 2025
Zuckerberg has high hopes for Meta AI in 2025. He imagines it as the top assistant serving over one billion people, and anticipates Llama 4 to become the leading state-of-the-art AI model.
He also plans to create an AI engineer that will begin contributing growing amounts of code to Meta's research and development efforts.