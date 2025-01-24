Apple's latest tool simplifies in-app purchases for developers
What's the story
Apple has just unveiled a new application programming interface (API) called the Advanced Commerce API.
This new tool will allow a wider variety of in-app purchase formats, such as subscriptions and content add-ons.
The tech giant, however, confirmed that its commission structure will remain the same even with this expansion.
Business support
Aim to support evolving business models
Apple's move comes as a way to support the evolving business models of developers, especially those with large content catalogs, creator experiences, and subscriptions with optional add-ons.
The company said in an announcement: "The App Store facilitates billions of transactions annually to help developers grow their businesses and provide a world-class customer experience. To further support developers' evolving business models ... we're introducing the Advanced Commerce API."
Application criteria
Advanced Commerce API: Eligibility and use cases
Apple has detailed the eligibility criteria for apps and developers to apply for this program, under three broad categories.
The first category includes apps with a large library of one-time purchases that are updated frequently, like audiobooks or courses.
The second category is for apps adding creator-led content where users can buy access to that content as a one-time or renewable subscription.
The third category is for users buying add-ons within subscription service, like additional channels, sports, or regional content.
Platform support
Apple's new API could better support platforms like Patreon
In 2024, Apple pushed creator platform Patreon to implement the App Store's billing system for creator content or risk removal.
In response, Patreon announced plans to gradually shift to Apple's payment system for its iOS app by November 2025.
Apple's introduction of the new API could potentially bolster support for platforms like Patreon.
Retention strategy
Efforts to retain developers in its ecosystem
After the European Union mandated Apple to allow alternative payment processing and third-party app stores on its platform, the company has been working to add more value for developers in its ecosystem.
This includes allowing retro game emulators across the globe and introducing a way for developers to offer discounts to customers with lapsed subscriptions.