What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its 100th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

The landmark mission, dubbed GSLV-F15, will take place on January 29 at 6:23am.

It will mark a major milestone as it will see the deployment of the NVS-02 satellite, an important part of India's indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.