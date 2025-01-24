What's the story

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a prominent feature of Indian workplaces, with seven out of every 10 employees using some form of AI in their work in 2024.

This is a major jump from the previous year when only five out of every 10 employees were using AI tools, according to the Randstad AI & Equity Report 2024.

The report also found that nearly half of the surveyed employees use AI daily in their current roles.