7 in 10 Indian workers use AI on the job
What's the story
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a prominent feature of Indian workplaces, with seven out of every 10 employees using some form of AI in their work in 2024.
This is a major jump from the previous year when only five out of every 10 employees were using AI tools, according to the Randstad AI & Equity Report 2024.
The report also found that nearly half of the surveyed employees use AI daily in their current roles.
Impact assessment
AI tools enhance business efficiency and productivity
Viswanath PS, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Randstad India, told The Economic Times, that "the commoditization of AI tools has not only made it significantly efficient to fast-track and simplify business processes, but it has also boosted workplace productivity."
Employees from various sectors such as IT services (25%), financial services (12%), education (11%), and manufacturing (10%) responded to the survey.
Concerns
Concerns over job security and data privacy
Despite the widespread adoption of AI in Indian workplaces, concerns remain.
The report found that 37% of respondents were apprehensive about the impact of AI on their jobs.
Further, one in three respondents revealed that their employer had implemented a policy prohibiting the use of certain AI technologies at work due to potential issues related to data security, privacy, and confidentiality of organizational information.
Skills recognition
AI skills recognized as crucial for future job security
The report noted that a huge majority of respondents recognized the increasing significance of AI skills for future job security.
The recognition was especially strong among boomers (those born between 1945 and 1965) and millennials (those born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s).
Millennials showed the most confidence in their AI skills, with many intending to use AI in their job applications.
Learning demand
Demand for AI learning opportunities and concerns over bias
The report also found that three out of four respondents felt the need for more learning and development around AI to secure their future careers and enhance their earning potential.
However, concerns were raised about potential bias in AI systems. Nearly half of the respondents (45%) reported experiencing or suspecting bias from AI systems such as chatbots.
Despite these concerns, most employees believe that AI could improve workplace equity by reducing bias.