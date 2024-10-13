Summarize Simplifying... In short India's ShakthiSAT mission is set to train 12,000 high school girls globally in space technology through a 120-hour online program.

The initiative, involving countries like the UK, Brazil, and Australia, will offer hands-on training in India for selected students.

The project, led by Space Kidz India, aims to inspire future leaders in space exploration and foster international collaboration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ShakthiSAT brings together girls from 108 countries

ShakthiSAT: India to train 12,000 girls in space technology

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Oct 13, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Aerospace start-up Space Kidz India has launched an ambitious global project, "ShakthiSAT." The mission seeks to train roughly 12,000 girls from 108 countries in space technology. The end goal is to launch a satellite as part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2026. President Droupadi Murmu will unveil the official poster for ShakthiSAT in November this year.

Training details

ShakthiSAT's comprehensive training program for young girls

The ShakthiSAT mission will provide a detailed 120-hour online training program for high school girls aged between 14 and 18. The curriculum will include everything from space technology to payload development and spacecraft systems, ShakthiSAT mission lead Srimathy Kesan told PTI. The idea is to ignite the interest of young girls in space science and promote international collaboration in space exploration.

International involvement

Global participation in ShakthiSAT mission

Countries like the UK, Brazil, Kenya, UAE, Australia, France, Greece, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are also participating in the ShakthiSAT mission. The plan is to include 108 students from each participating country. This way, the initiative can nurture talent on a global level and spark interest in space science among young girls across the world.

Practical experience

ShakthiSAT's hands-on training and prototype presentation

After the online training, ShakthiSAT will choose one student from each participating country for hands-on training in India. This practical phase will involve the building of payloads and spacecraft prototypes between June and August next year. A prototype presentation will be made before PM Narendra Modi later this year or early 2025, Kesan said.

Company achievements

Space Kidz India's track record and future goals

Chennai-based Space Kidz India has an impressive record of launching 18+ NSLVs (BalloonSats), three Suborbital Payloads, and four Orbital Satellites. It is the first organization in the world to launch satellites with the help of high school and college students. As an ambassador to NASA, ESA, and GCTC Russia, the company hopes to inspire future leaders in space exploration.