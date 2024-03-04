Next Article

Somanath has penned an autobiography in Malayalam, titled 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal'

Was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1's launch day: ISRO chief

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:34 pm Mar 04, 202403:34 pm

What's the story S Somanath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on the same day as the Aditya-L1 mission launch. The revelation came in an interview with Tarmak Media House. On September 2, 2023, as India's first space-based solar observatory embarked on its journey to study the Sun, a routine scan revealed a growth in Somanath's stomach. This unexpected finding led him to Chennai for further tests, which confirmed a hereditary disease.

Health scare

Somanath's health issues during Chandrayaan-3 mission

Somanath (59) further recalled experiencing health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch but lacked a clear understanding of the situation. The cancer diagnosis coincided with the Aditya-L1 mission launch, catching him and his family off guard. Despite the shock, Somanath displayed incredible resilience and a steadfast spirit, stating, "I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution."

Recovery

Recovery and return to duties at ISRO

Following surgery and chemotherapy, however, Somanath made a remarkable recovery. He spent only four days in the hospital before returning to his duties at the ISRO, working pain-free from the fifth day onward. While he initially expressed uncertainty about a complete cure during treatment, he has now confidently said, "I am completely cured and have resumed my duties." Somanath will continue to undergo regular checkups and scans.

Usage

Some facts about the Aditya-L1 mission

The Aditya-L1 is packed with seven payloads in order to study the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. The observatory was inserted into a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1) on January 6 this year. Over the next five years, Aditya-L1 will gather important data, offering a detailed view of the solar influence on our space environment.