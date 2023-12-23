India's first space station to launch by 2028: ISRO

1/3

Technology 2 min read

India's first space station to launch by 2028: ISRO

By Akash Pandey 01:31 pm Dec 23, 202301:31 pm

India will have its own 'Bharat Space Station' during the Amrit Kal, says ISRO Chief

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch India's first international space station by 2028. ISRO chairman S Somnath shared the exciting news at the Bhartiya Vigyan Sammelan, stating, "In another five years, we will launch our first module of the International Space Station (ISS)." The first module will weigh eight tons and will be robotic.

2/3

New rocket is also under development

Somnath also revealed that ISRO is working on a new rocket capable of carrying a load of 20 tons to 1,215 tons, as India's current rocket can only carry 10 tons. The ISS will act as a stepping stone for future missions, with plans to send astronauts to space as part of the ISS mission by 2035. The latest development showcases India's commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities.

3/3

Aditya L-1 mission to reach destination on January 6

Regarding the Aditya L-1 solar mission, Somnath said, "Aditya will reach the L-1 point on January 6. Everyone will be able to watch the video of Aditya entering L-1." Lagrange point 1 (L-1) is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Somnath emphasized that the data collected by Aditya-L1 over the next five years would be crucial not just for India but for the entire world in understanding the Sun's dynamics and its impact on life.