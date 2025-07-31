Chum Darang opens up about discrimination in Bollywood

Chum Darang, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 and an actor from Arunachal Pradesh, has spoken about the discrimination she has faced in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, she said that people often don't know about her region, and this leads to biases against her. "With a face like this, I think discrimination has walked along," she said.

Inclusivity 'Inclusivity should be there. It's high time' Darang, who has been vocal about inclusivity and representation in Bollywood, stressed that while change has started, there's a long way to go. She said, "I've been saying this for a very long time that inclusivity should be there. It's high time." "Now that I'm a part of this industry, I can surely say that it is there, but it should be there on a larger scale," she added.

Opportunities 'We need risk-takers to change this narrative' Darang also pointed out that these biases often limit opportunities for actors from the Northeast region, making it difficult for actors to get a breakthrough. "We need risk-takers to change this narrative. If we are willing to accept change and if we are willing to risk even a little bit, then things would definitely change." "It is disheartening. Let's be very honest. But I truly hope it changes," she shared.