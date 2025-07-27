'Saiyaara' changed everything, brought mental peace: Tanishk Bagchi

Renowned music composer Tanishk Bagchi has been a part of some of Bollywood 's biggest hits in recent years. However, his success has often been marred by allegations of over-relying on recreations. Nevertheless, with the success of Saiyaara, he feels vindicated and at peace. The title track from Mohit Suri 's romantic drama has not only resonated with audiences but also broken streaming records by entering Spotify's Global Top 5!

Statement People thought I only recreated songs, says Bagchi Bagchi told Hindustan Times, "People used to say that I only recreated songs. But they didn't know that I have composed a number of good original songs, as well." "Par ab Saiyaara se logo ko pata chal raha hai ki Tanishk Bagchi original mein bhi baap hai (People are finally realizing that I'm a master at originals too)." "I'm really loving it all. I've received a lot of encouragement."

Mental health Song's success has helped me overcome challenging phase: Bagchi The composer also revealed that the song's success has helped him overcome a mentally challenging phase. "I was not in the right mental shape for almost two years now because of all these things. Somewhere the trolls did affect me no matter how hard I tried to stay away from them." "But now, thanks to Saiyaara, all that has changed. I'm very happy and mentally at peace," he added.

Success The composer always believed in the song's potential Bagchi confessed he always believed in Saiyaara's potential. "Honestly, with every movie I've done till now, I've never thought about making a hit. But I had a belief with Saiyaara that it will be big." "Despite the fact that it had new stars, I always had the hope— yeh fatega (this one will explode)." He also expressed joy over the song's success without gimmicks or trends.

Milestone For Bagchi, 'Saiyaara' is more than just a chartbuster For Bagchi, Saiyaara is more than just a chartbuster—it's a personal and professional milestone. "I don't bother about numbers. I just want to make a song that satisfies me, that fits the film." "Otherwise, there's no value. I used to listen to Saiyaara in my car, on the highway. And I thought, if I'm enjoying it this much, the world will too," he said.