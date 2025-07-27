Why Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's have recalled medications in US

Leading Indian pharma companies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have announced product recalls in the US . The decision comes after manufacturing issues and product mix-ups were flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The recalls involve a number of generic medications used to treat conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and high blood pressure.

Recall 1 Sun Pharma's ADHD medication recall Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has initiated a recall of 5,448 bottles of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules in the US. The decision was taken after the product failed to meet dissolution specifications, as per the USFDA's latest Enforcement Report. The medication is primarily used for treating ADHD and the firm had started this Class II recall on June 16 this year.

Recall 2 Lupin's blood pressure medication mix-up Lupin has also announced a major recall of 58,968 bottles of Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The affected lot was made at the company's facility in Nagpur. The decision to start this Class II recall on June 20 was due to a product mix-up complaint. A sealed bottle of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets (20mg/12.5mg) reportedly had a foreign tablet identified as atazanavir and ritonavir tablet (300mg/100mg).