India may lose US exports worth $5B to Vietnam

India risks losing up to $5 billion in exports to the US market if it doesn't reach a lower tariff trade deal with the United States , according to an analysis by Moneycontrol. In 2023, India exported nearly $76 billion worth of goods to the US, out of which about $5.4 billion directly overlaps with Vietnam 's export basket.

Trade dynamics India and Vietnam compete in 161 common products India and Vietnam currently export 161 common products worth more than $5 million each to the US, with India's shipments exceeding those of Vietnam. The total trade value of these items is $22 billion. However, in direct competition where volumes are high and prices are closely matched, the potential loss for India shrinks further to $353 million.

Export risks Frozen shrimp biggest threat to Indian exports The biggest threat to Indian exports comes from the frozen shrimp and prawn shipments. In 2023, India exported $1.81 billion worth of frozen shrimp to the US, while Vietnam sent only $290 million. If tariffs favor Vietnam, India's share could drop to around $224 million, causing a potential loss of $1.6 billion in this category alone.

Market challenges Other vulnerable segments Other vulnerable segments in Indian exports include kitchen and toilet linen (possible loss of $280 million) and jewelry (loss of $231 million). These categories are particularly at risk because both nations target similar buyer profiles in the US market. The potential losses highlight the need for India to secure a preferential trade deal with Washington to protect its key export sectors.