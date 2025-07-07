Delhi HC upholds government's move to revoke Celebi's security clearance

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition by Turkish company Celebi, challenging the revocation of its security clearance. The decision came after India-Pakistan tensions in May, during which Turkey openly supported Pakistan. Following this, India revoked Celebi's security clearance on May 15. At the time, Celebi was providing ground handling and cargo services at nine Indian airports and had been operating in the country for over a decade.

License revocation Celebi argues it was punished without explanation of wrongdoing The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked Celebi's license with immediate effect, citing "the interest of national security." In response, Celebi argued that it was being punished without a clear explanation of its alleged wrongdoing. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the company, contended that Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules 2023 mandates prior notice and explanation before such severe action is taken against a company.

Government's stance Decision is based on sensitive security concerns The Central government defended its decision to revoke Celebi's license, citing sensitive security concerns related to the company's access to critical airport infrastructure and VIP passenger information. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, told the High Court that in national security matters, there is no middle ground. He also argued that Rule 12 was directory and not mandatory and that the license was revoked after considering a presentation made by Celebi.

Court's observation Court emphasizes on potential espionage, dual-use concerns The Delhi High Court upheld the government's decision, saying there are compelling national security considerations involved. The court stressed the need to eliminate potential espionage and/or dual use of logistics capabilities that could be detrimental to India's security, especially during an external conflict. It emphasized that ground handling services at airports provide deep access to airside operations, aircraft, cargo, and passenger information systems as well as security zones.