Why European governments are worried about reliance on US tech
What's the story
European governments are rethinking their dependence on US technology and services, The New York Times has reported. The shift in sentiment comes after US President Donald Trump's decision to sanction Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This was over the ICC's recent arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.
Backlash
'Smoking gun' that Europeans were looking for
In the wake of Trump's sanctions, Microsoft deactivated Khan's email account. Casper Klynge, a former diplomat and Microsoft employee, told The New York Times that the tech giant's move was "the smoking gun that many Europeans had been looking for." This incident has prompted some ICC employees to switch to Swiss email service Proton.
Compliance fears
US might target specific organizations/individuals
Klynge further emphasized that if the US government targets specific organizations, countries, or individuals, there is a fear that American companies would have to comply. This concern has been a major driving force behind European nations' reconsideration of their dependence on US tech services.
Policy changes
Microsoft's updated policies
In light of these concerns, Microsoft has updated its policies to safeguard customers in similar situations. The tech giant also pointed out that it did not deactivate the email accounts of four ICC judges sanctioned by Trump earlier this month. Just this week, CEO Satya Nadella announced new "sovereign solutions" aimed at protecting European institutions from such incidents in the future.