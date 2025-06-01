Indian in US pleads guilty to marriage fraud, identity theft
What's the story
Aakash Prakash Makwana, a 29-year-old Indian national, has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in West Virginia.
He was involved in a marriage fraud scheme with a United States citizen for $10,000. The goal of the scheme was to obtain lawful permanent resident status after his visa expired.
The case was investigated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Visa violation
Makwana's visa expired, illegal stay followed
Court records reveal that Makwana entered the US on a J-1 non-immigrant visa on November 23, 2019. His visa expired on November 24, 2020, and he stayed in the country illegally.
In August 2021, he started conspiring with others to arrange a marriage for immigration purposes.
He married a US citizen on September 3, 2021, while living in White Sulphur Springs without legal authorization.
Document fraud
Makwana falsified documents, claimed domestic abuse
As part of the scheme, Makwana faked a lease agreement to show cohabitation with his US citizen spouse. He also added her name to utility bills and bank accounts.
The property manager's name and signature were used on the lease without permission, leading to an aggravated identity theft charge.
When the fraudulent marriage didn't lead to legal status, he submitted Form I-360 to USCIS.
False allegations
Makwana's false claims to USCIS and upcoming sentencing
In his Form I-360 submission, Makwana falsely claimed domestic abuse victimhood.
He admitted to filing the petition to remain in the US while his application was reviewed and improve his chances of getting a Green Card.
His sentencing is scheduled for September 26, 2025.
He faces prison time, financial penalties, and possible removal from the United States.