Bangladesh banknotes replace Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait
What's the story
Bangladesh has launched a new series of banknotes, replacing the portraits of its founding president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The change comes after the ouster of his daughter, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, last year.
"Under the new series and design, the notes will not feature any human portraits, but will instead showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks," Bangladesh Bank spokesman Arif Hossain Khan told AFP.
Design details
New banknotes feature natural landscapes, historical landmarks
The new banknotes will feature images of Hindu and Buddhist temples, historical palaces, and Zainul Abedin's artwork depicting the Bengal famine during British colonial rule.
One of the notes will also show the national martyrs' memorial for those who died in Bangladesh's independence war against Pakistan.
The central bank has released notes for three out of nine denominations so far.
Transition period
Existing notes to remain in circulation
The existing notes and coins will continue to be valid alongside the new series.
Bangladesh Bank spokesman Arif Hossain Khan said, "The other denominations of the notes with new designs will be released in phases."
The new notes will be issued from the central bank's headquarters and later from its offices across the country.
Political influence
Banknote design changes reflect political shifts
This isn't the first time Bangladesh's banknote designs have changed with political dynamics.
The initial notes issued in 1972 featured a map after Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.
Later, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait was featured on the notes during periods when the Awami League was in power.
During other regimes, historic sites were depicted on banknotes under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's rule.
Party ban
Awami League banned amid trial of former leaders
The Awami League was banned last month as Hasina and other party leaders face trial.
Hasina, who is currently in self-imposed exile in India, has defied an extradition order to attend her trial.
The change in banknote designs may reflect the broader political landscape, including the ongoing legal proceedings against former leaders of the Awami League party.