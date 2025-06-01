South Korea to hold snap polls on June 3
What's the story
South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3, 2025.
The early election comes after the impeachment and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law in December 2024.
His actions were widely condemned, leading to his impeachment by the National Assembly and removal by the Constitutional Court in April 2025.
Voting details
Early voting sees record turnout
The South Korean Constitution mandates a new presidential election within 60 days of a permanent presidential vacancy. Hence, the June 3 election date was set.
Early voting took place from May 29 to May 30, with over 12 million voters participating, more than a quarter of South Korea's eligible voters.
Candidate profiles
Key candidates in the upcoming election
The main candidates for the presidency are Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party.
Lee Jae-myung is a former governor and labor activist who has pledged to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and cultural industries.
He also advocates for stricter rules on declaring martial law.
Campaign focus
Kim Moon-soo's campaign and international challenges
Kim Moon-soo, a former conservative minister, is also campaigning on economic recovery.
He has criticized Lee's security measures, saying they indicate an inclination toward dictatorship.
The election comes with immediate international challenges for the new leader, including trade and security issues with the United States under President Donald Trump and maintaining relations with China.
Future implications
Election outcome to impact South Korea's future
The election's outcome will have far-reaching consequences for South Korea's domestic policies and international relations.
It comes at a time when the country is grappling with youth unemployment and economic challenges amid a global recession threat.
The new president will have to navigate these complex issues while restoring stability after months of political turmoil.