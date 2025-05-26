Trump delays 50% tariff on EU goods until July 9
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has delayed the imposition of a 50% tariff on European Union (EU) goods, from June 1 to July 9, 2025.
The decision comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Trump and expressed her commitment to engage in "serious negotiations."
The extension is aimed at paving the way for a potential trade agreement between the US and the EU.
Tariff tension
Tariff threat escalated tensions between US and EU
The possible 50% tariff had earlier heightened tensions between the US and the EU.
Trump had called the bloc "very difficult to deal with" on trade, claiming that negotiations were "going nowhere."
However, after his conversation with von der Leyen, he announced an extension of the deadline for these tariffs.
EU response
EU welcomes Trump's decision to postpone tariffs
Trump was pleased with the decision to delay the tariffs, saying it was "my privilege to do so."
Von der Leyen also welcomed the move and reiterated the EU's commitment to a meaningful agreement.
She stressed Europe's readiness to move talks quickly and decisively, saying "to reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."