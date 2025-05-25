What's the story

Airtel has pitched a joint plan to tackle the growing menace of telecom fraud in India. The company has sought the support of Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

The proposal comes after over 1.7 million cybercrime complaints and financial losses of over ₹11,000 crore were reported this year alone.

Airtel wants to detect, prevent, and mitigate scams through real-time intelligence sharing and cross-network coordination.