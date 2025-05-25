What's the story

India's primary market is all set for a busy week, with nine Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription.

The offerings cover both the mainboard and SME segments. Among them, Aegis Vopak Terminals and Schloss Bangalore are the two mainboard IPOs. They together hope to raise over ₹6,300 crore.

The other seven are SME IPOs aimed at retail and niche institutional investors.