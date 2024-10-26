Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi-based developer who bought the JioHotstar domain in 2023, hoping to sell it to Reliance Industries for ₹1 crore, faced a legal threat for copyright infringement. Unable to fight back, he announced the site would go offline.

JioHotstar saga: Techie disappears, leaving domain to Dubai-based siblings

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Oct 26, 202406:23 pm

What's the story The ongoing JioHotstar domain saga has taken an unexpected turn, with the disappearance of a Delhi-based techie who had demanded ₹1 crore for the coveted domain. The website now features content about two siblings from Dubai, Jainam and Jivika, who are on a mission to assist underprivileged children. This sudden shift has sparked widespread online speculation about Reliance Industries' next move regarding the domain.

Domain acquisition

Delhi techie's initial acquisition and demand

The Delhi-based unnamed app developer had first purchased the JioHotstar domain in 2023, ahead of the expected merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The merger was expected to create a new streaming giant. Hoping to fund his dream course at Cambridge University, the techie offered to sell this domain to Reliance Industries for ₹1 crore.

Legal threat

Reliance's response and techie's retreat

Reliance Industries, however, didn't appreciate the techie's offer and responded with a legal threat, accusing him of copyright infringement. Although the techie denied any copyright violations, he admitted his inability to legally challenge Reliance due to limited resources. He then announced that the website would soon be taken offline, marking a significant development in this saga.

Philanthropic mission

JioHotstar domain now showcases Dubai siblings' philanthropic work

In a surprising twist, the JioHotstar domain now highlights the philanthropic work of Jainam and Jivika, two young siblings from Dubai. The website's new masthead reads, "Welcome to Our Journey of Seva," and carries a message from the siblings about their mission to spread kindness and positivity. The site also features photos and YouTube videos documenting their efforts to inspire other children through various events. However, do note all the videos on the YouTube channel have been uploaded only recently.

Sale listing

Domain listed for sale amid ongoing saga

As of Friday, the JioHotstar domain was up for sale for about ₹4.6 lakh on NameCheap.com. This development indicates that the original techie may have given up the domain, letting someone else take it for Jainam and Jivika's cause. It is still not clear how Reliance will respond to this unexpected content on their coveted domain - will they sue again or let the new mission continue unchallenged?