Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi-based developer bought the domain 'JioHotstar' amid rumors of a potential merger between Disney+ Hotstar and an Indian competitor.

He hoped to sell the domain to Reliance Industries, suggesting it as a new name for the merged entity, and use the funds to pursue his dream of studying at Cambridge.

However, Reliance has declined his offer.

Developer made a request of nearly ₹1 crore to fund his tuition fee

JioHotstar domain for Cambridge fee? Delhi techie pitches Mukesh Ambani

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm Oct 24, 202406:22 pm

What's the story In anticipation of a possible merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, a Delhi-based app developer has purchased the domain name "JioHotstar.com." The developer, who prefers to remain anonymous, has made a rather unusual offer to Reliance Industries. He is offering the domain name in return for funding his higher education at Cambridge University. The proposal was made via a letter published on the website, addressed to Reliance Industries executives.

Strategic move

Rationale behind domain purchase

The developer, who signed the letter as "a dreamer," decided to buy the domain amid speculation about Disney+ Hotstar's future. The speculation stemmed from reports of a declining user base after losing IPL streaming rights and Disney's potential plans to sell/merge Hotstar with an Indian competitor. In his letter, he wrote, "My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge."

Naming suggestion

'JioHotstar' as potential name for merged entity

The developer proposed "JioHotstar" as a possible name for the merged entity, citing Reliance's earlier acquisition and rebranding of music streaming service Saavn to JioSaavn. He thinks this would maintain the brand value of both JioCinema and Hotstar while making the transition seamless for users. The developer stressed, "For a multi-billion-dollar company like Reliance, this will be a minor expense, but for me, the sale of this domain would be truly life-changing."

Aspirations

Developer's aspirations and Reliance's response

The developer revealed his involvement in the Cambridge University Accelerate program in 2021, calling it a transformative experience. Though not an IITian and from a Tier-II college, the program gave him valuable insights into start-ups. But his ultimate dream is to pursue a full degree program in entrepreneurship at Cambridge, which he cannot afford. Unfortunately for the developer, Reliance Industries has rejected his offer as per an update on the website.