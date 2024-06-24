In brief Simplifying... In brief Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit Malayalam film 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', a unique blend of romance, comedy, and family drama, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film, which marks the debut of Yogi Babu in Malayalam cinema, was the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, raking in approximately ₹85cr worldwide.

With its engaging narrative exploring love, brotherhood, and complex family ties, it received rave reviews and enjoyed significant success both in Kerala and internationally, particularly in the Gulf region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

By Tanvi Gupta 02:32 pm Jun 24, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Following a successful theatrical run, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is gearing up for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made via the film's official Instagram handle, stating "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 27, (sic)." Released on May 16, the movie received positive reviews and performed admirably at the box office, setting the stage for its digital debut.

Film details

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil': A look at the cast and crew

Directed by Vipin Das and penned by Deepu Pradeep, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil boasts a talented ensemble cast. Sukumaran aside, the film features Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan. To note, it marks the debut of Yogi Babu in Malayalam cinema. A unique mix of romance, comedy, and family drama set in the vibrant town of Guruvayoor, the film's narrative delves into themes of love, brotherhood, and intricate familial relationships.

Box office collection

Film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024

The family comedy-drama received glowing reviews upon its release. It enjoyed significant success at the Kerala box office and internationally, particularly across the Gulf region. By the conclusion of its successful theatrical run, the film, co-produced by Sukumaran, grossed approximately ₹85cr worldwide. In a significant achievement, it reportedly secured the rank of the eighth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever and the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Twitter Post

Here's the announcement post! Take a look