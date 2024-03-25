Next Article

'The Goat Life' is set to release on Thursday

'The Goat Life': Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer's Gulf release postponed

Mar 25, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated survival drama, The Goat Life (titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to be released on Thursday. The movie will premiere in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the same date. However, due to censorship complications, the launch in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait has been deferred. The filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate and aim to release the movie in April.

why-does-it-matter

The Goat Life is Sukumaran and director Blessy's dream project as it took more than a decade to produce. The movie's making went through several delays, hence the anticipation among cinephiles is huge. With some countries in the GCC yet to pass a censorship certificate, the film's box office collection will be hampered a bit as Sukumaran's fan following is quite high in these regions.

Ticketing

UAE rolled out advanced ticket sales

Numerous locations across the UAE, including City Centre Ajman, Al Hamra Mall in Ras AL Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi Mall in Abu Dhabi have begun pre-bookings for The Goat Life. City Centre Sharjah is scheduled to host 10 screenings on the opening day. The film's launch has sparked considerable excitement among movie enthusiasts across the region.

Box office

Kerala's box office buzz surrounding 'The Goat Life'

In Kerala, pre-sales for The Goat Life have surpassed Rs. 1.25 crore, with Rs. 25 lakh amassed in merely the last 12 hours, signifying high audience eagerness and fervor. The movie is based on the celebrated Malayalam novel of the same name. The story revolves around the real-life experiences of a man named Najeeb Muhammad who survived a grueling existence similar to that of goats in a Saudi Arabian desert for over three years.

Trivia

Gulf countries banned Benyamin's book over 'hurting religious sentiments'

The bestselling novel by Benyamin was previously prohibited in two Gulf countries due to its Arabic translation. The author asserted that the novel "contains nothing that is offensive to any nation or religion" and expressed confusion over its ban. He hoped that the narrative would connect with Arabic-speaking readers, providing them with an understanding of human struggle and "inhumane activities occurring in some parts of the world."